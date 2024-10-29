Janhvi Kapoor promotes Meditate Air Purifiers as brand ambassador for Havells Studio

New Delhi: Havells Studio has announced Janhvi Kapoor as the brand ambassador for its Meditate Air Purifier. This collaboration is a step that aims to raise awareness about the importance of clean air and positioning the Meditate range as an essential for healthier living. Janhvi’s association with Havells Studio is expected to strengthen the brand's visibility and highlight the role of air purification in creating a healthier home environment.

As a part of the partnership, the brand also shot a new campaign with Janhvi. The campaign film featuring the actor aims to highlight the essence of fresh air that the Havells Studio Meditate Air Purifier brings to a home.

The ad film opens with Janhvi returning home and switching on the Meditate Air Purifier which fills the air with a sense of calm, transporting her to a space where she reconnects with herself. The campaign seeks to capture the comfort of coming home to clean, refreshing air, showing how the Meditate Air Purifier brings calmness to any space.

Deepak Bansal, SBU Head – Electric Consumer Durables, Havells India, said, “Partnering with Janhvi Kapoor is about more than visibility; it’s about promoting the importance of health through clean air in our homes. The Havells Studio Meditate Air Purifier, equipped with SpaceTech technology, effectively removes dust, bacteria, and harmful compounds from the air. Janhvi’s endorsement will help us communicate that investing in air purification is crucial for a healthier lifestyle.”

Rohit Kapoor, EVP of Marketing Communications at Havells India, commented, “We are delighted to welcome Janhvi Kapoor to the Havells family. Her strong connection with young aspiring audiences makes her the ideal representative for Havells Studio, particularly as we emphasise our focus on air purification. Through this partnership, we aim to boost awareness of the Meditate Air Purifiers and strengthen our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that resonate with today’s consumers.”

The campaign will be promoted across digital and social media platforms, contextual search ads, in-store branding and activations across major retail stores.

The campaign film: