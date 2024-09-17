Janhvi Kapoor grooves with Zebronics’ DJ and Party Speaker

Delhi: Zebronics has launched its newest ad-campaign featuring Bollywood Actress – Janhvi Kapoor. The ad titled “Zebronics Chala, Masti Jagaa” showcases the brand’s DJ and Party Speaker lineup.

Set to a musical track with “Zebronics Chala, Masti Jagaa” as its encore theme, the ad aims to transport the viewers to a party scene where the beat never stops.

Commenting on the latest ad campaign, Director Yash Doshi said, “Janhvi Kapoor’s effortless sophistication and elegance is tantamount to what we have to offer and we are quite thrilled to have her as the face of our DJ and Party speakers that thrusts the ambiance of any event, anytime, anywhere. With her glamourous exuberance & vibrant star power, the embodiment perfectly blends with the essence of our brand which is all about fun, music & living the life to the fullest. Our range of DJ and Party speakers, combined with the advanced tech like Dolby, Zebronics has been instrumental to bring ‘Premium For Masses’ in its true sense. We're always looking for ways to push the boundaries of what's possible and will expand this product line consistently. This ad captures the vibe & joy of partying and dancing with Zebronics, reaffirming our commitment to be “Always Ahead” in delivering exceptional products.”