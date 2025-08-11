Jamaica launches tourism campaign featuring Usain Bolt

New Delhi: Jamaica has launched a new advertising campaign featuring Hon Usain Bolt, who was recently appointed as the country’s Global Tourism Ambassador. The campaign, unveiled on August 6, 2025, coincided with Jamaica’s Independence Day and includes a 30-second video now airing across digital platforms.

In the video, Bolt reflects on his upbringing in Jamaica, from the hills of Trelawny to global recognition, and how the country’s energy, resilience, and rhythm have influenced his journey. He invites viewers to experience the island through its people, culture, and landscapes.

Bolt says, “This is our Jamaica. Where you can run in the sand or compete on the track. Where you can cool off in the mountains, or you can move them. That’s the spirit of Jamaica, we are a small island, but we do big things here.”

The campaign presents Jamaica not merely as a travel destination but as an experience offering adventure, inspiration, and connection.

“Usain Bolt has long been an icon of Jamaican pride and excellence,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett. “This campaign brings his personal story and national pride into focus and shares that magic with the world. On our 63rd Independence Day, we’re proud to showcase to the world what makes Jamaica truly unforgettable.”

Bolt will continue to represent Jamaica internationally as part of a wider campaign strategy including digital storytelling, social media activities, and appearances at major global events. The campaign seeks to strengthen the emotional connection between Jamaica and potential visitors while highlighting the island’s culture, music, cuisine, and natural attractions.

“This new campaign captures the essence of Brand Jamaica,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White. “Jamaica is bold, authentic, and full of heart. Usain’s unmatched global appeal and deep love for Jamaica make him the perfect voice to carry our message to the world.”

The advertisement is being launched across key international markets and digital channels this week.

Watch the campaign films: