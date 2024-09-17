Jaipur royalty meets athleisure in U.S. Polo Assn. x Sawai Padmanabh Singh premium collection

Delhi: U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association, has announced an exclusive collaboration with Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur (Pacho). This partnership has led to the creation of the U.S. Polo Assn. x Sawai Padmanabh Singh Collection, a premium capsule line that merges Jaipur’s royal heritage with sports fashion.

The new collection reveal is launched with a campaign film #BornToPlay featuring Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur (Pacho).

Each piece is crafted, drawing from the architecture of the City Palace, while incorporating Jaipur’s Panchranga flag.

“As our newest Global Ambassador, Pacho is an excellent representative of our sport inspired brand, demonstrating perfectly where sport meets fashion as an outstanding polo player, philanthropist and fashion icon in his country,” said J. Michael Prince, Global President and CEO of U.S. Polo Assn. “This Collection is an exceptional addition to the U.S. Polo Assn. global brand’s offerings, and we anticipate that it will be a hit with the India market for its craftsmanship, historic influence and enduring style.”

The capsule collection, set to debut in the Autumn-Winter 2024 season, presents a line featuring fabrics, intricate Zardosi crest detailing, and a design language that aims to capture the essence of both U.S. Polo Assn. and the city of Jaipur.

Sawai Padmanabh Singh said, “U S Polo Assn. has been the biggest promoter of polo, around the world.With this association, the brand and I hope to bring the story of polo in India to the forefront. The collection and the campaign, both reflect not only my personal style but also my passion for polo and horses, including the indigenous Marwari horse of Rajasthan. Together, we hope to take the sport to new heights.”

Amitabh Suri, Chief Executive Officer, USPA (Arvind Brands), emphasised the collection's significance in the Indian market, “This collaboration with His Highness Sawai Padmanabh Singh marks an important milestone for U.S. Polo Assn. in India. By blending Jaipur’s royal heritage with our brand’s signature sport-inspired fashion, we’ve created a collection that reflects both a rich cultural legacy and modern sophistication, offering consumers a unique opportunity to experience the grandeur of Jaipur’s history while embracing the sport of polo.”

The U.S. Polo Assn. x Pacho Collection will be available in select stores across India, uspoloassn.in and exclusively on Myntra this autumn.

https://www.instagram.com/uspoloassnindia/reel/C_7L6VQpH7R/