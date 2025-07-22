ITC’s Bingo! Mad Angles teams up with CID to crack the ‘Mystery Pickle’ case

New Delhi: ITC’s Bingo! Mad Angles has released a new limited-edition variant called Mystery Pickle, supported by a campaign featuring the cult TV crime series CID.

The launch blends familiar elements from the show, including characters ACP Pradyuman, Daya, and Dr Salunkhe, with a flavour guessing game that invites consumer participation.

The new variant builds on the brand’s popular Achaari Masti flavour, continuing its exploration of India’s regional pickle profiles. As part of the campaign, Bingo! has created a short film styled like a CID episode, with the detective trio investigating the mystery behind the new flavour.

The ad features forensic references, visual gags, and a storyline where the original CID team comes face-to-face with their alternate-universe versions, mirroring the flavour twist.

The TVC’s nostalgic setup includes several references for long-time CID fans, combining comedy, suspense, and viewer interactivity. An on-pack game encourages buyers to guess the mystery flavour for a chance to win prizes.

Suresh Chand, Vice President and Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, Foods Division, ITC Ltd., said, “Achaari Masti has long been our breakout hit and a consumer favourite, so it was only natural that we push the boundaries with another exciting twist on the pickle genre. The entire launch is gamified to engage our core TG from the get-go & the tie-up with the show CID has enabled us to craft yet another stand-out communication & lend gravitas to the whole mystery angle.”

Josna Joseph, Senior Creative Director, Tonic Worldwide, added, “With Bingo! Mad Angles Mystery Pickle, we didn’t just launch a new flavour, we cracked open a full-blown whodunnit. Partnering with the legendary CID show gave us the perfect playground to build intrigue, nostalgia, and madness into every frame. From iconic catchphrases to parallel pickle realities, this campaign was all about blending cultural memory with fresh chaos. The result? A snackable mystery that India can't stop decoding. Just the way Mad Angles likes it.”

Watch the campaign films: