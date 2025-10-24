ITC Sunrise Spices brings Chhath stories alive with music and folk art

New Delhi: ITC’s Sunrise Spices has continued its campaign ‘Urja Ka Vardaan’ to highlight the cultural traditions of Chhath Puja in Bihar and Jharkhand. The initiative presents stories of faith, devotion, and resilience that have been passed down through generations.

Building on last year’s campaign, Sunrise Spices has introduced two new expressions this year: a devotional composition, “Chhath Ki Mahima”, sung by Maithili Thakur, and an illustrated storybook, “Urja Ka Vardaan, Chhath Ki Kahaniyaan”, created in regional folk-art styles such as Madhubani and Tikuli.

Both bring to life the origins and revered stories of Chhath Puja, including Sita’s first Chhath vrat, King Priyavrata and Queen Malini’s prayers, and the Pandavas’ and Karna’s devotion to Surya Dev.

The illustrated storybook will be distributed across ghats in Bihar and Jharkhand and shared via Swiggy Instamart, allowing devotees to access the narratives alongside the music video.

Piyush Mishra, Business Head, Sunrise Spices, said, “Sunrise has always believed that culture is the truest flavour of a region. Beyond enriching meals, the brand has consistently celebrated the traditions, festivals, and artistry that define the soul of the region. Over the years, Sunrise campaigns have honoured local heritage while celebrating the regional artists who give these celebrations their true spirit.”

He added, “With this year’s initiative, Sunrise continues that journey through traditional music and the folk arts that beautifully reflect the spirit of Chhath. By sharing these sacred stories of Chhath, we keep these sacred narratives alive in the hearts of the people and inspire younger generations to stay connected to their cultural roots.”

Maithili Thakur added, “Chhath Puja is not just a festival, it’s an emotion that lives in every home across the natives of Bihar and Jharkhand. Through this song, we wanted to honour the emotion, faith, discipline, and inner strength that every devotee carries. Sunrise’s effort to tell the stories of Chhathi Maiya and Surya Dev through illustration and music is truly special. I feel blessed to lend my voice to a project that preserves our tradition while bringing it alive for a new generation.”

The campaign also includes the return of the ‘Chhath Companion’ WhatsApp Bot, which provides sunrise and sunset timings (sourced from the Indian Meteorological Department), ritual guides, recipes, devotional songs, and cultural insights.

This year, the bot has been updated with additional content, including the new song and Chhath stories, offering devotees a blend of tradition and technology across Bihar, Jharkhand, and India.

Watch the campaign films: