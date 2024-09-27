ITC combines fun and play with launch of Candyman Sourzzz

New Delhi: ITC Candyman announces the launch of Candyman Sourzzz, thus marking its foray into the category of sour candies.

To communicate the launch, the brand has also released a new TVC campaign. It captures the essence of sourness with the tagline, ‘Candyman Sourzzz- Hila De Dimaag Ke Taar.’

The TVC highlights how youngsters are often forced into unnecessary social conventions, but with Candyman Sourzzz, they can reclaim their power in a fun and playful way.

Talking about the new launch, Rohit Dogra, Chief Operating Officer of the Chocolates, Coffee and Confectionery, ITC Foods said, “Sour candies are gaining tremendous popularity, and we wanted to bring something truly exciting to this category. Candyman Sourzzz offers an unforgettable, delightful and tangy experience with a sweet and sour finish and we’re confident that it will become a favorite in no time. At ITC, innovation is key and with Candyman Sourzzz, we continue to push boundaries and bring fresh, exciting products to our consumers.”

Commenting on the new TVC Campaign, Damodaran Nair, President of FCBUlka Bangalore, the agency who ideated the campaign, said, "It was a delightful experience working on the Candyman Sourzzz campaign. Capturing the thrill of sourness in a fun, engaging way was the driving idea behind the ad. Our aim was to bring out the intensity of the candy while maintaining the playful and mischievous tone of the Candyman brand. We are confident that it will strike a chord with the younger audience."