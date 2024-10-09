Ishan Khattar and Palak Tiwari become Bisleri POP brand ambassadors

New Delhi: Bisleri International, Indian packaged drinking water and carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) company, announced Bollywood stars Ishaan Khatter and Palak Tiwari as their new brand ambassadors for Bisleri Pop.

Bisleri Pop combines the tangy sweetness of orange with a fizzy burst, offering a delightful experience for consumers.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Jayanti Khan Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd, stated, "Bisleri Pop, our orange fizzy drink, has a simple yet unique taste, specially crafted for the Indian palate. The name 'Pop' itself evokes a retro vibe, and we wanted to carry this sense of simplicity and nostalgia into our #FlavourOfLove campaign. It captures the essence of love in the 1950s, an era where romance was simple and uncomplicated. From the styling, music to the curated sets, every element of this campaign reflects the elegance of a bygone era. Simplicity of which we miss today. But we do hope that some of the aspects of that era can make a long overdue comeback.”

Tushar Malhotra, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bisleri International, said, “We wanted to bring the product truth of Bisleri Pop alive through the innocence and playfulness of an uncomplicated and pure love, an insight which will surely connect with the Gen Z’s”

On associating with the legacy brand, Ishaan Khatter, Actor, commented, "I’m very excited to be a part of Bisleri Pop. I love the #Flavouroflove campaign which make's one travel back in time where things & especially love was much more simple and pure.”

Palak Tiwari, Actor, said, “I am honoured to be part of the Bisleri family and I love Bisleri POP which is sweet and zesty, as well as refreshing. It is indeed the #flavouroflove.”

