Intel India and Dentsu reimagine ‘Papa Kehta Hai’ for an AI-ready generation

New Delhi: Intel India, in collaboration with Dentsu Creative Isobar, has launched a new campaign titled ‘Papa Kehta Hai’, seeking to reframe the personal computer as a vital tool in preparing Indian households for an AI-enabled future.

The campaign builds on the cultural familiarity of the 1980s Bollywood track “Papa Kehte Hain Bada Naam Karega” to explore how aspirations and career possibilities have evolved in the context of emerging technologies.

The central film reinterprets the original song within a contemporary narrative, encouraging families to reconsider traditional questions around career choices in a world increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence. Rather than focusing on “what will you become,” the story shifts attention to whether the next generation will be equipped for future possibilities.

Released as India’s EdTech sector experiences rapid growth, reportedly at a compound annual rate of 40%, the campaign spotlights the persistent gap in access to digital learning tools. Only 11% of Indians currently own a personal computer, underlining the challenges in creating equal access to technology at home.

“We believe the classroom of the future starts at home. Today’s students need more than textbooks, they need technology that learns with them, grows with them, and prepares them for what’s next. This campaign shows how Intel-powered AI PCs are enabling a new era of learning, led by curiosity and fuelled by innovation,” said Apurva Jani, Marketing Director, Intel India.

Sahil Shah, President, Dentsu Creative Isobar, added, “We wanted a story that makes you smile, nod, and hopefully rethink your childhood career dreams. The hero film does just that. It keeps it real, keeps it relatable, makes it memorable and flips Papa Kehte Hain into a conversation about the dreams of tomorrow.”

Abhijat Bharadwaj, Chief Creative Officer at Dentsu Creative Isobar, commented, “We all grew up listening to ‘Papa kehte hain bada naam karega’ in the 90s. A song that defined a generation. Cut to 2025, papas and moms still think their kid will do 'bada kaam'. But that is not going to happen without the power of AI PCs. This felt like a necessary clarion call for the next generations.”

The campaign has been distributed across multiple platforms including YouTube, OTT services, and print media. It is also being promoted through outdoor branding in metropolitan cities and educational hubs, as well as across social media and influencer channels using AI-powered targeting tools.

Watch the campaign films:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sfT8ic8kAoU