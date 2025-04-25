Intel AI PC helps students find solutions in latest campaign

New Delhi: Intel has launched a new campaign that delves into the relationship between technology and education.

The campaign showcases how PCs can harness the power of AI to create a #PadhaiKaFuture.

The film is crafted by FCB Kinnect, delivering the message, ‘every student learns differently.’

“Our intention was to tell a story that resonates with students and parents alike, without being overly dramatic. We wanted to show that Intel AI PCs offer not just a new way to learn, but a better one. A way in which the student is in control, not the tutor, as it has been till now. The challenge was to communicate this in the most charming and intelligent way possible, while staying true to its relevance and how meaningful its usefulness is,” said Nishant Pratap, Group ECD - South, FCB Kinnect.

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect, added, “This is the kind of work that energises us, where creativity sparks new thinking and inspires action. Our collaboration with Intel reflects a core belief at FCB Kinnect - that creative ideas grounded in relevance and purpose lead to meaningful business impact for our brands.”

Watch the campaign: