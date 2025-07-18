Instamart’s latest Ad turns a home robbery into a comedy of convenience

New Delhi: Instamart has released a new ad film that uses comedy to highlight its expanded product range, now comprising over 35,000 items. Titled “Big or Small, We Deliver It All”, the campaign draws attention to the growing assortment of categories available on the platform, from electronics and home appliances to personal care and baby products, delivered in 10 minutes.

Conceptualised by Moonshot Films, the film is designed to reflect how the service now goes beyond groceries to include items like vacuum cleaners, projectors, kitchen tools, and niche personal care products.

The narrative follows an unusual domestic situation: a family is interrupted by burglars, only for the scenario to escalate into comic absurdity. The homeowner, rather than resisting, requests the burglars to wait a day or two for new items to arrive. As events unfold, the robbers end up staying, assisting with everyday tasks using products they had intended to steal. They hold lamps for the teenage son’s studies, operate a mixer, and even bring out plates for dinner.

The ad ends with an Instamart delivery executive arriving at the door, while the burglars freeze mid-scene, a visual punchline underscoring the delivery promise.

Mayur Hola, VP, Brand Marketing at Swiggy, said, “We set out to tell a story that’s not just entertaining, but also highlights how Instamart delivers anything a home needs—big or small. The idea of burglars becoming helpers was a fun, unexpected way to show our range and speed, whether it’s a smart projector or plates for dinner. It’s convenience, with a twist of humour. While many platforms focus on brand partnerships, this campaign puts Instamart front and centre, reinforcing our identity and showcasing what we truly offer, in a way that’s both relatable and engaging.”

Arjun Choudary, VP, Revenue & Growth at Instamart, added, “This campaign is a playful and engaging way to celebrate a new milestone for Instamart, broadening the scope of what we deliver right to your doorstep. What started with groceries a few years ago has now grown to include the widest selection of products, from home essentials and electronics to personal care items and more. Whether you're in need of a last-minute gift, a kitchen gadget, or just your daily necessities, it’s all available on Instamart. And the best part? It all arrives in just 10 minutes, making everyday convenience faster and more accessible than ever before.”

The ad was developed in partnership with Moonshot, with the creative idea hinging on how everyday inconvenience could be turned into an opportunity for humour.

Puneet Chadha, Founding Member of Moonshot, said, “The brief was that all the items that used to take a couple of days to arrive are now on Instamart. So we thought, what’s the most extreme situation where you would need these products instantly. If you’re getting robbed and the new stuff takes two days to come, might as well ask the robbers to wait. The family just using the items while the robbers stand there awkwardly allowed us to show off the mega assortment in a very fun and visually unexpected way.”

Watch the campaign films: