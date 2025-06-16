Instamart unveils sunlight-activated newspaper ad to celebrate the mango season

New Delhi: To celebrate India’s favourite summer fruit, Instamart has unveiled a sunlight-activated newspaper ad—a first-of-its-kind in print media.

The full-page creative features a beautifully illustrated mango tree, surrounded by children joyfully playing and plucking mangoes, evoking the nostalgia of a carefree, pre-Internet childhood era. The magic unfolds when the ad is placed under sunlight, as the mangoes on the tree transform into golden hues using photochromatic ink technology, bringing the essence of summer alive in a truly interactive way.

This campaign is a successor to Instamart’s mango-scented print ad, which allowed readers to experience the aroma of fresh mangoes directly off the page, garnering widespread acclaim for its sensory innovation.

Mayur Hola, Head of Brand, Instamart, said, “Mango season brings with it a wave of childhood memories as it’s a fruit tied deeply to nostalgia and emotions. With this campaign, we wanted to bring that feeling to life in the most tangible way possible. Just like real mangoes ripen in the sun, this ad transforms with sunlight, making the magic unfold right before your eyes. It’s our tribute to the season and what Instamart stands for: freshness, speed, and small moments of everyday joy. For us, creativity isn’t just about being different, it is about making the familiar feel magical.”

Conceptualised in-house, the idea blends storytelling with print innovation to make the mango season feel truly alive on paper. Havas is the media agency.