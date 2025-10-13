New Delhi: After last year’s nostalgic nod to Karisma Kapoor’s iconic Sona Kitna Sona Hai, Instamart is back with a fresh take on Sona ahead of Dhanteras.

The quick commerce platform has rolled out a playful campaign, featuring actor Sonakshi Sinha.

Fondly known as “Asli Sona,” Sonakshi headlines the campaign just in time for the anticipated surge in demand for gold and silver coins during Dhanteras and Diwali, highlighting Instamart’s promise of delivering essentials, including gold coins, jewellery, and festive items in just 10 minutes.

Conceptualised in-house, the film puts a humorous twist on the idiom “born with a silver golden spoon,” portraying Sonakshi as literally born with a golden spoon in her mouth. The narrative traces her life from an ultrasound scan revealing the golden spoon to childhood moments on the school playground and hula-hooping with a golden hoop. In the present day, Sonakshi is seen striking a pose in a grand, Versailles-like setting where the gleaming spoon catches attention and even deflects a bullet, establishing her as a badass fighter. The ad concludes with the voiceover: “Sona ka sona toh by birth sorted hai. Aap apna dekh lo?” (“Sona’s gold is sorted by birth. What about yours?”), emphasising how easy it is to get your gold delivered instantly via Instamart.

Mayur Hola, Head of Brand Marketing at Swiggy, said, “Who doesn’t love a good pun and a great deal? After the iconic Sona Kitna Sona Hai campaign last Diwali, we’re back to remind everyone that asli sona is available on Instamart. And who better to do it than Sonakshi Sinha? From Soan Papdi to sona (gold), whatever you need, get it on Instamart in minutes.”

Last Diwali, a single user in Kochi purchased gold worth Rs 8.3 lakhs on Instamart, showcasing how users are increasingly getting festive essentials delivered in minutes. This year, the platform has partnered with brands like Malabar Gold, Kalyan Jewellers, MMTC, Mia, and others to deliver certified gold and silver coins.

With expanded 24/7 delivery in cities like Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram, Instamart ensures festive shopping is quick, convenient, and memorable for every user. The ability to deliver products like gold coins, smartphones, and luxury watches in under ten minutes demonstrates how quick-commerce is merging convenience with high-value purchases.

Watch the film here: