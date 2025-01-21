Indriya launches bridal collection campaign featuring Aditi Rao Hydari and Shaheer Sheikh

New Delhi: Indriya, Aditya Birla Jewellery announced the launch of its first-ever bridal collection, captured in a campaign filmed at the Shiv Niwas Palace, Udaipur.

The campaign stars Aditi Rao Hydari and Shaheer Sheikh, revolving around a bride’s love story, not just with the groom, but also with Indriya’s exquisite bridal jewellery.

The film reinforces the brand’s positioning around the endless love that a woman has for her jewellery.

The film weaves a narrative, depicting how each piece of Indriya jewellery finds its place in the bride's heart, destined to remain there for lifetimes.

Set against the regal backdrop of Shiv Niwas Palace, the film showcases the deep, everlasting love a woman has for her jewellery, especially during her wedding.

Shantiswarup Panda, CMO, Indriya, stated, "This campaign reflects the profound, emotional journey that every bride takes with her wedding jewellery. The deep relationship between a bride and her jewellery lasts beyond the wedding day—it is a celebration of our brand position of Endless Love and devotion, captured in pieces that combine traditional craftsmanship and modern aesthetics. Indriya's bridal line is designed to capture these special moments, creating jewellery that will be a part of a bride's story for a lifetime.."

Tanuja Bhat & Komal Bedi Sohal, Senior ECDs & Creative Heads, Beauty & Luxury Collective, Ogilvy West, shared, "For every bride, a wedding is the beginning of many new relationships. But no one has spoken of her relationship with her bridal jewellery which marks every part of her wedding rituals. This campaign shows us how this love is precious, beautiful, and endless, just like her love for her life partner."

The multimedia campaign is conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

The ad:

