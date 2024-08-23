Indriya celebrates Indian craftsmanship with ‘Kaarigari Stories’

Delhi: Indriya, part of the Aditya Birla Group, has launched its new movie/film.

The film captures pieces crafted at Indriya as an ode to Indian Kaarigari, reimagined in a contemporary style.

The film highlights creations such as the Swarna Varya necklace, which merges gold with intricate “wire kundan” and “chapai” scrollwork. The Lumiere necklace captures the essence of stardust with gemstones and a modern twist on the traditional “hansuli” design. The Gul Posh necklace is crafted from a 2500-year-old jewellery making technique fused with diamond innovations for a glimpse of craftsmanship beyond possibilities.

Shantiswarup Panda, Head of Marketing, Indriya, said, “We, at Indriya, have redefined craftsmanship through a storytelling format that is never done before. A story that starts with the deep love that our customers have for jewellery and goes on to bring to the fore our artisan’s love for the jewellery and passion behind the creation. This story is a tribute to the rich tradition of Indian Kaarigari, celebrating both our artisans' artistry and our customers' love for fine jewellery.”

https://youtu.be/3wTcEK9vTS4