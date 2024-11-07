INDmoney urges Indians to take charge of their finances

New Delhi: INDmoney, the fintech platform, has unveiled a new ad campaign with the theme, “Apne Money Ko Khali Mat Bithao” (Don’t let your money sit idle). The campaign, through a series of films encourages viewers to take control of their finances by putting money to work rather than leaving it idle.

The series of four short films is set in everyday locations like gyms, office cafeteria and hallways, where the message is conveyed through candid conversations. It narrates the story of two characters—the first character who uses INDmoney to smartly invest their money, while the second one misses out because their money is sleeping.



The first character, who is a user of INDmoney, confidently tells the non-user, “Maine apne money ko kaam par laga dia hai.” But when he asks, “Waise, tera money kya kar raha hai?” the non-user is startled to realize that their money is comfortably sleeping. This is where INDman, the superhero personification of INDmoney, enters the scene. He playfully jolts Moneyman, a symbol of idle money, wakes him up, and puts him to action.

Ashish Arya, Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer at INDmoney, said, “At INDmoney, our mission is to empower users to take control of their finances by simplifying investments through our one-stop platform. This brand campaign, the idea was to anchor on the simple yet powerful consumer insight—we all have been caught in the daily grind to earn the money but somewhere oblivious to the fact that our hard-earned money is just sitting idle in bank accounts.



We aim to highlight this wider state, and our goal is to enable users to take their first step towards smarter financial management. By showing relatable everyday scenarios, we emphasize how INDmoney simplifies the personal finance journey—whether it’s investing in Indian or US Stocks, Mutual Funds, or seamlessly tracking all finances, there’s one app to do it all. Additionally, INDman helps bring our mission to life by encouraging everyone to take control of their finances by putting their money to work.”

Dipro Ghosal, Director at Supari Studios, added, “The concept behind these ad films is to convey INDmoney’s message in a way that’s both entertaining and relatable. Using humor and everyday settings, we wanted INDman’s interactions to resonate with viewers, urging them to rethink how they manage their money.”

The campaign will launch on digital and social channels along with marquee impact properties, widely reaching across Pan India audiences. Through this campaign, INDmoney empowers everyone to take an active role in managing their finances and putting their money to work.

The TVC:

Credits:

Production House - Supari Studios

Director - Dipro Ghosal

Executive Producer - Bhumit Shah

Producer - Kalpit Damania

DOP - Nikunj Singh