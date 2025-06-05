IndiGo’s Europe-bound flights get a creative lift with Instagram reels

New Delhi: IndiGo’s latest digital campaign has drawn attention on social media following the airline’s announcement of non-stop services from Mumbai to Amsterdam and Manchester. IndiGo will start its long-distance international flights on July 2, 2025, using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes for the new route.

The brand interactions significantly extended the campaign’s reach, with IndiGo leveraging Instagram to share promotional videos under tags such as Amsterdam 6E Tours and Manchester Launch Video.

In the reel titled "POV: You finally get why everyone falls in love with Amsterdam," IndiGo shows a montage of the city's famous canals, old buildings, and lively streets. The mellow music in the background adds to the charm and beauty of the city. This reel is part of IndiGo’s effort to show itself as an airline that connects travellers to culturally rich places in Europe.

The Manchester reel takes a more energetic approach, showing quick clips of the city’s landmarks, busy markets, and lively music scenes. With its fast pace and upbeat soundtrack, the video aims to highlight the city’s vibrant vibe. This content is designed to attract younger travellers who are looking for exciting urban experiences in Europe.

A tweet announcing the Manchester route gained traction, prompting responses from over 25 brands, including Durex, Zepto, Airtel, and Naukri.



Watch the campaign film: