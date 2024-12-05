Indian Bank launches 'Khabar Nahi, Khabardar Bano' campaign to fight cyber fraud

New Delhi: Indian Bank has launched a digital campaign titled 'Khabar Nahi, Khabardar Bano' to educate customers about the growing threat of cyber fraud and empower them with preventive measures.

Conceptualised by Goldmine Advertising, the bank’s digital agency on record, the campaign uses relatable scenarios to address the social stigma and embarrassment that often accompany falling victim to online scams.

With the rise in digital transactions across India, cases of cybercrime and payment fraud have become increasingly prevalent. Through this campaign, Indian Bank aims to create awareness about different types of fraud while equipping customers with practical tips to safeguard themselves. This series of films highlights various cyber threats and underscores the importance of vigilance in the digital age.

Imran Khan Hanafi, Group Creative Director at Goldmine Advertising, shared, "Each film delves into a specific type of fraud, offering viewers clear insights on how to identify and avoid these scams. The campaign taps into the relatable insight that becoming a victim of fraud often leads to social scrutiny, using humour and authenticity to deliver a memorable message."

Shivani Desai, Associate Vice President, Brand Solutions at Goldmine Advertising, added, "There’s a deep-rooted fear of judgment that stops people from talking openly about online scams. Our goal was to not just make films, but also raise awareness while connecting personally with people. We wanted to build a connection with viewers while offering practical advice that feels approachable rather than overwhelming."