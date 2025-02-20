India Gate Basmati Rice nudges consumers to choose packaged basmati over loose basmati

New Delhi: KRBL, parent to India Gate Basmati Rice, has launched its latest campaign, ‘India Gate: Only Top Class, No Khulla Class,’ featuring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. With this campaign, India Gate Basmati Rice nudges consumers to choose packaged basmati over loose (“khulla) basmati.

In Hindi-speaking regions, nearly 70% of basmati is still purchased loose (khulla). Many consumers have traditionally opted for loose rice, assuming all basmati is alike. In a category leader stance, India Gate Basmati Rice challenges this buying behaviour inertia.

The launch of this campaign is complemented by India Gate Basmati Rice’s reimagined consumer packaging—a step designed to empower buyers with transparency, convenience, and confidence at the point of purchase. With these purposeful packs, the brand reinforces its consumer-first approach and empowers consumers to make the right choice of Basmati.

Building on the 2022 ‘Basmati Rice Se No Compromise’ campaign, this new initiative takes the conversation further with Amitabh Bachchan—a voice synonymous with trust and credibility. The campaign is built on strong consumer insight that for the most important things in life, consumers always choose the very best for their families.

The brand asks a thought-provoking question "If everything else in life—education, career, and lifestyle—is Top Class, why settle for Khulla Class when it comes to basmati rice?"

With his presence, Amitabh Bachchan amplifies the message that India Gate Basmati Rice isn’t just about buying rice—it’s about choosing a commitment to quality, purity, and consistency.

Kunal Sharma, Head of Marketing & Business Head, Modern Trade & E-commerce, KRBL, said, "Staples being a lower involvement category, much of the purchase decision happens on habit. With this campaign, India Gate challenges this inertia calling out their choice of Basmati as a reflection of who they are thereby urging consumers to make the right choice. Amitabh Bachchan’s presence adds unparalleled authority to this message. He isn’t just endorsing a brand; he’s sparking a movement—a movement where consumers demand only the best for themselves and their families. With ‘Only Top Class, No Khulla Class,’ we are setting a new benchmark in the packaged basmati rice industry.”

The campaign, which went live in February 2025, is supported by a 360-degree media strategy. It leverages television as its mainstay, alongside Connected TV (CTV) campaigns for digital-savvy audiences. Radio partnerships, outdoor promotions with striking billboards, and retail-level activations ensure the message reaches diverse audiences. Purposeful branding in store aisles, dealer boards, and in-store activations further solidify the brand’s presence at the point of purchase.





The ad film: