InCred, Shreyas Iyer break down finance with ‘Ask InCred’ campaign

New Delhi: InCred has announced the launch of its latest content-led brand campaign, ‘Ask InCred’, with a film brought to life by cricketer and InCred’s brand ambassador, Shreyas Iyer.

Using the medium of videos and podcasts, the brand is creating content on their new channel called ‘Ask InCred’ that aims to educate and inform viewers on topics including credit education, financial planning, investment products, market trends and economic insights.

For the youth in particular, the channel features experts across functions to demystify careers in finance.

Bhupinder Singh, Founder and Group CEO - InCred, said, “At InCred, empowering customers through financial knowledge is core to our mission. Today’s consumers don’t just choose financial products — they align with the values and credibility of the brand behind them. With this campaign, we’re focused on earning that trust every day. And who better to represent us than Shreyas — a symbol of confidence, consistency, and connect — both on and off the field.”

Radhika Zingade, Group Head - Marketing, InCred, said, “In India, where over 500 million people actively consume video content, educational videos have emerged as a preferred medium for financial literacy - especially among first-time borrowers, investors and young earners. ‘Ask InCred’ is just the beginning of our efforts in this direction. We're setting the stage for what the brand will stand for in the years ahead.”

The film has been conceptualised by Irani Movietone.

Watch the campaign video: