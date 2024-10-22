ILEM Japan promotes Japanese teas through campaign featuring Zeenat Aman

New Delhi: ILEM Japan, a Japanese skincare and wellness brand, has announced the launch of a series of digital ad films featuring actor Zeenat Aman, promoting its premium line of Japanese teas.

The campaign, titled #SipsWithILEM, aims to showcase ILEM Japan’s passion for offering an authentic tea experience. Each film portrays Zeenat savouring the different varieties of ILEM Japan’s teas.

The films focus on the characteristics of each tea while conveying the message that life is too short for compromises, encouraging viewers to embrace life in every sip.

Ishvani Patel, Founder and CEO of ILEM Japan, said, “We are thrilled to have Zeenat Aman join us for the #SipsWithILEM campaign. Her iconic status and appreciation for authentic experiences align perfectly with our brand's values. With this campaign, we wanted to bring to life our dedication to offering authentic, premium Japanese teas. We believe that this campaign will inspire tea lovers to embrace the beauty and simplicity of Japanese tea culture.”

Zeenat shared, “I’ve always been drawn to things that are real and true, and that’s what I love about ILEM Japan. Their teas are the perfect expression of authenticity. This campaign was a joy to be part of, and I’m thrilled to share these teas with everyone.”

The digital ad films have been released across ILEM Japan's social media platforms.The #SipsWithILEM campaign is live on digital platforms.

The campaign film: