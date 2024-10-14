ILEM Japan and Jim Sarbh collaborate to promote skincare that can be both effective and fun

ILEM Japan announced its latest collaboration with acclaimed actor Jim Sarbh through a quirky DVC that captures the essence of ILEM Japan’s skincare philosophy.

In the video, Jim Sarbh finds himself in a light-hearted predicament as he is tied up for his irresistible urge to touch his face after indulging in ILEM Japan’s luxurious skincare routine. The campaign not only showcases the effectiveness of the products but also adds a playful twist that resonates with audiences.

Ishvani Patel, Founder and CEO of ILEM Japan, reflected on this collaboration: “We wanted to create something that highlights the joy and benefits of our products in a relatable way. Jim's charisma and sense of humour brought our vision to life, reminding everyone that skincare can be both effective and fun.”

Jim Sarbh also shared his thoughts on the collaboration "I am thrilled to be associated with ILEM Japan's skincare, a brand that truly aligns with my belief in quality and effective skincare. What I appreciate about working with ILEM Japan is their commitment to simplicity and excellence. It’s refreshing to collaborate with a brand that truly believes in creating products that are both authentic and purposeful. I hope everyone enjoys the video as much as I enjoyed filming it!"

The campaign is already live across ILEM’s social media platforms, inviting viewers to join the experience of Japanese skincare.

The campaign can be viewed here: