IKEA India says 'It’s time to sleep beautifully'

New Delhi: IKEA India has launched its latest campaign, ‘It’s Time to Sleep Beautifully.’

Featuring two digital films, the campaign aims to emphasise that while blissful sleep might not always make you look your best, it can make you feel truly rejuvenated and more active the next day.

Conceptualised by Leo Burnett, the campaign shows people sleeping so deeply that it shows on their faces. The company believes that IKEA’s ‘Six Essentials of Sleep’ is the recipe for the perfect Zzzs.

Anna Ohlin, Country Marketing Manager, IKEA India, said, “At IKEA, we know that many people in India struggle with sleep, often unaware that small changes at home can make a big difference. We're passionate about improving life at home, and we believe better sleep benefits everyone. Sleep is more than just a mattress—it's about the entire atmosphere around you. Our ‘It’s Time to Sleep Beautifully’ campaign showcases the must-have essentials for creating the ideal sleep environment, offering a wide variety of products to help one achieve better sleep at home.”

Pravin Sutar, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India, said, “It is uncanny to imagine that more than 60% of Indians get less than 6 hours of uninterrupted sleep. Therefore, a sleep campaign for India is the absolute need of the hour, and there couldn’t be a better partner than IKEA as they offer a complete sleep solution that’s unique to them. When we conceptualised the campaign, we went beyond what a single product can do for your sleep; it’s about what happens when everything affecting your sleep is taken care of. You sleep unabashedly, the way you want, and that’s what makes this kind of sleep beautiful. When people sleep beautifully, it might look awkward from the outside but feels beautiful from the inside. That’s exactly what we aimed to convey with the ‘It’s Time to Sleep Beautiful’ campaign.”

Credits:

Agency - Leo Burnett

Rajdeepak Das - Chief Creative Officer - Publicis Groupe South Asia and Chairman - Leo Burnett South Asia

Vikram Pandey - Chief Creative Officer

Pravin Sutar - National Creative Director

Sandeep Iyer - Executive Creative Director

Jamuna Poovaiah - Associate Executive Creative Director

Sanjeev Tripathi - Creative Director

Niharika Mishra - Creative Director

Sreemoyee Choudhury - Senior Copywriter

Akhil Rajan - Art Director

Account Management -

Rajeev Rakshit - Executive Director

Bhawana Choudhary - Senior Vice President

Anahita Brar - Associate Vice President

Keerthi Kumar - Associate Vice President

Meghna Majumdar - Brand Services Partner

Suraj Kanduri - Brand Services Director

Ananya Samantaray - Brand Services Associate

Strategy -

Anirban Roy- Chief Strategy Officer, Leo Burnett South Asia

Mittu Torka - Executive Vice President, Strategy

Vrudhi Doshi - Brand Strategy Partner

Production House - Oink Films