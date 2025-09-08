IKEA festive film lights up with Usha Uthup and Bappi Lahiri’s classic track

New Delhi: IKEA India has introduced its festive season campaign Cook Up Some Magic, developed with Leo Burnett, with a focus on food and shared celebrations.

The main film is set at a dinner party and uses a mannequin challenge format where guests move from frozen to animated once food is served. The sequence is accompanied by the track Auva Auva Koi Yahan Nache, performed by Usha Uthup and Bappi Lahiri.

Adding to the rollout, Usha Uthup appeared at IKEA’s store, where she performed the song and engaged with shoppers. Short films will also be released, highlighting IKEA’s festive offers across cooking, dining and serving products.

Jayendra Gupta, Country Acting Marketing Manager and Integrated Media Manager, IKEA India, said, “In India, food isn’t just on the table, it’s at the heart of every celebration. At IKEA, life at home is our heartbeat too, and during festivals, that rhythm always leads us back to the kitchen, where joy is cooked and shared. Whether it’s the buzz of the kitchen, the warmth of the dining table, the joy of eating together, or shared moments over cleaning up after, food makes celebrations memorable.

That’s why our big focus this year is on cooking and eating. From preparing, cooking, serving, eating, to cleaning up and organising afterwards, IKEA has affordable, functional, and beautifully designed solutions that make every step easier, so families can focus on what matters the most, enjoying the moments together.”

Usha Uthup said, “I love IKEA for bringing back this iconic track, and truly hope that music like this, festivities and traditions, and the joy of celebrations at home remain timeless and are passed on to generations ahead.”

Pravin Sutar, National Creative Director, Leo India, said, “In India, food is never just about taste, it is about togetherness, tradition, and the joy of sharing. Every festival comes alive through food. With this campaign, we wanted to dramatise the power of food, and its ability to get a celebration going. Because at IKEA, we understand the warmth, the laughter in the kitchen, the bustle of preparation, the colour, and texture of Indian festivities. ‘Cook up some magic with IKEA’ is not just a line, but a reminder, about turning simple ingredients into extraordinary experiences, everyday kitchens into festive stages, and mealtimes into magical memories. With IKEA, food becomes more than nourishment, it becomes the heartbeat of every celebration.”

Watch the campaign films: