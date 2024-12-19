Ikea asks consumers to embrace spontaneity in new ads promoting its sale

New Delhi: What happens when spontaneity takes the front seat and routines are happily paused? The latest Ikea brand film answers that question with a playful nudge: when it’s on, nothing else matters.

The campaign highlights the sale, which goes live on December 18, offering discounts on a wide range of products—making it the opportunity to bring more joy, comfort, and style to homes during the festive season.

The campaign’s tagline, ‘Don’t commit to any plans. Ikea Sale is on,’ is a reminder that sometimes the best moments are the ones you don’t schedule.

In the first film, a magician’s disappearing act goes hilariously wrong when his assistant fails to reappear, only to be seen joyfully emerging from a wardrobe at the Ikea Sale.

In the second, a surprise retirement party is upended when the boss is found enjoying a spree at the Ikea Sale instead.

With its humorous tone and feel-good storytelling, the campaign invites consumers to embrace a bit of spontaneity and snag some fantastic finds from the Ikea Sale.

Jayendra Gupta, Country Integrated Media Manager, IKEA India, said, “The campaign takes a light-hearted look at dropping everything—literally—for a deal too good to miss. With humour and spontaneity at its core, we’re reminding people that sometimes the best moments happen when you embrace the excitement of the unexpected. It’s about more than just great offers; it’s about bringing joy and a little bit of fun back into life at home.”

Pravin Sutar, National Creative Director, Leo Burnett India, said, “It’s fascinating how something truly extraordinary has the power to make us instantly rethink and reprioritise. That’s exactly what the IKEA Sale does. It’s not just a sale; it’s an event that demands attention and excitement. When conceptualising this campaign, we wanted to capture the magnetic pull of the sale—where people happily prioritise it over any other plan. It’s humorous, relatable, and speaks to the universal truth: when the IKEA Sale is on, nothing else matters. That’s the essence of ‘Don’t Commit to Any Plans. IKEA Sale is On’—a campaign that celebrates the joy of choosing what truly excites you."

