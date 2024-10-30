IIFL Home Finance highlights “Bharose Ki Keemat” with new campaign

New Delhi: IIFL Home Finance, an Indian housing finance company, has launched 'Bharose Ki Keemat' campaign featuring actor, Abhishek Banerjee as the face of the campaign. Banerjee seeks to embody the essence of the brand’s message: the significance of trust, or "Bharosa," in financial decisions. The campaign was developed in collaboration with Schbang.

The campaign film follows Banerjee’s character as he navigates through different stalls at the fair, each symbolising various aspects of trust in daily life. His interactions with family, friends, and neighbours lead to the balance in his 'Bharosa Meter' fluctuating over screen, seeking to represent the irony of trusting someone blindly in relationships. The 'Bharosa Meter' visually reflects the ups and downs of trust.

The film also features the 'Bharosa Jingle’, which aims to enhance the film’s storytelling on “Bharosa-Rakh”.

The campaign aims to reinforce IIFL Home Finance’s commitment to dependability and transparency, offering a refreshing take on the importance of trust in financial decisions.

Madhvi Gupta, Head – Marketing, ESG and CSR, IIFL Home Finance, said, "Through the new campaign, we've crafted a relatable story that emphasises the value of trust in our lives and especially our targeted customers. Abhishek Banerjee’s performance brings humour with a hint of sincerity, making the concept of trust both tangible and memorable. The campaign reinforces our commitment to being not just a financial institution, but a trusted partner in our customers' journeys towards financial security and homeownership within the EWS and LIG segment."

Baani Singh, Senior Group Creative Manager, Schbang, added, "For season 2 of building a Universe of Bharosa for brand IIFL Home Finance, we aimed to highlight the value of placing your trust in the right hands, to tackle the category challenge of mistrust. Through a simple yet effective device of ‘Bharosa Meter’, we wanted to show the loss that follows when trust is spent carelessly, helping us use consumer behaviour as a cautionary tale."

The campaign film has been released across TV, digital, and social media platforms.

The campaign film: