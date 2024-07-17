IIFL Home Finance and 'Bharosa Bhau' emphasise on trust in home biz

New Delhi: IIFL Home Finance has unveiled third film featuring actor Pawan Malhotra as ‘Bharosa Bhau.’

Centered on the theme #Saath Honge Kaamyaab (Together We Will Succeed), the film showcases Bharosa Bhau's role in a business inauguration, highlighting the importance of trust in both personal and professional relationships.

In a narrative twist, Bharosa Bhau is summoned during the inauguration of a new business, where one partner seeks the final stamp of trust despite years of friendship and collaboration.

Commenting on the launch Madhvi Gupta, Head - Marketing, ESG and CSR, IIFL Home Finance, said, "In our third film, we have not only strengthened the foundation of our trust but also reinforced the connection we have built with our customers over the years. Through the #SaathHongeKaamyaab campaign, we reaffirm our commitment of not being just a companion but a trusted partner in our customers' financial journeys. Whether it's the dream of owning a home or the vision to build a thriving business, we understand that trust is paramount to success. With IIFL Home Finance by your side, rest assured that your aspirations will have a steadfast advocate."

The film is curated in collaboration with creative agency Schbang.

Manish Kinger, Executive Creative Director, Schbang, said, "In a category that continues to be taken seriously, the third chapter of #SaathHongeKamyaab brings a light-hearted approach to the consumer problem of placing trust in the organized sector. A stroke of humor along with the strong foundation of Bharosa Bhau’s dependency helped cement our intent of not just being a financial institution in this otherwise tough journey, but being tried and trusted as your friend."

Credits:

Schbang Creative:

Manish Kinger, Executive Creative Director

Baani Singh, Group Creative Manager

Tarana Jagota, Sr. Creative Strategist

Ali Ahmad, Creative Strategist

Schbang Art:

Akhil Chopra, Sr. Creative Director

Jayesh Joshi, Art Director

Somasundaram, Design Lead

Manvi Singh Chouhan, Sr. Graphic Visualiser

Subhashini Jain, Graphic Visualiser

Rohit Chowdhary, Sr. Animator

Raj Verma, Animator

Schbang Solutions:

Rohan Hukeri, Executive Vice President, Brand Solutions

Madhurika Banerjee, Vice President, Brand Solutions

Suraj Soni, Group Brand Solutions Manager

Deghpreet Kaur Lamba, Brand Solutions Lead

Jannat Bhatia, Sr. Brand Solutions Strategist

Harshit Verma, Brand Solutions Strategist