IGP celebrates the timeless beauty of romance in new ad for Valentine’s Day

New Delhi: International Gifts Platform, IGP, has launched its latest Valentine’s Day ad film under the ‘Amazing Gifts, Samay Par’ campaign.

Known for weaving humour and heart into its storytelling, IGP’s newest narrative celebrates the timeless beauty of romance and the art of thoughtful gifting. This delightful tale takes viewers on a journey to the very dawn of time, where love, in its most primal and playful form, comes alive with grand yet simple gestures.

Set in a whimsical world where love sparks from the simplest of beginnings, the film highlights the playful and grand gestures that define modern romance, showing that even the most innocent sparks can lead to something magical. This endearing story of early love beautifully captures the drama, innocence, and charm of romance as it transcends eras.

Showcasing thoughtful gifts like rose bouquets, teddy bouquets, and chocolate bouquets, the film adds a fun twist by nodding to the classic style of Indian waiters rapping the menu. This playful touch reminds us that love’s magic lies in the amazing gifts, delivered at the perfect moment, as grand as the emotion it conveys.

Tarun Joshi, Founder & CEO of IGP, said, “Our Valentine’s Day ad puts a creative twist to the timeless appeal of love, celebrating the enduring power of romantic gestures. At IGP, we’re dedicated to transforming these gestures into seamless experiences, offering services like 30-minute delivery in 30+ cities and same-day gifting across 400+ cities. With Valentine’s Day gifting seeing a 30% increase in traffic year-over-year, this campaign will be strategically amplified across multiple marketing channels to maximise its impact and reach. This initiative underscores our commitment to making every heartfelt moment unforgettable.”

