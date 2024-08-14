IGP aims to solve dilemma of time-bound gifting

New Delhi: Talented and IGP’s new campaign aims to borrow wisdom from the 1980s to oﬀer gifting solutions for the present day.

IGP has partnered with Talented Agency to launch their new brand campaign "Amazing Gifts, Samay Par.”

The campaign aims to tackle a problem as old as time- gifting.

The company believes every gifting opportunity- whether festivals, or personal occasions, is time-bound. It questioned, “Think about it- why else would we invent preﬁxes like “belated” and “advanced” for gifting occasions?”

Tarun Joshi, CEO and Founder of IGP, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Talented for our 'Amazing Gifts, Samay Par' campaign. Their creative vision and strategic approach have been instrumental in bringing this campaign to life. Together, we’ve crafted a series of ﬁlms that traverse various eras—from the Ice Age to the future of robotics—celebrating the joy of gifting across time. Each ﬁlm emphasises the importance of making these moments truly count, showcasing that the value of a gift is ampliﬁed when it arrives at the perfect time. This campaign is a testament to the power of timely gifting, and we’re excited to see how it resonates with our audience.”

Leena Gupta, Founding Member and Creative at Talented Agency, said, “Time isn't just the oldest narrator, it’s the oldest character embedded in Indian pop culture. So we got the very voice of Harish Bhimani to show you gifting occasions across six diﬀerent timelines, in hope of reminding you to gift better via IGP. We travelled back through the Ice Age to the Stone Age, to even 3000AD Space Age. All to intentionally break through this category full of tear-jerking ads that make you feel warm and fuzzy for a second, but don’t drive recall for the brand.”

Shivang Monga, the director, added, “This campaign is a fever dream spanning multiple timelines and genres. We created a true emulation of all the eras we ﬁlmed in but all as if BR Chopra and his crew were making these ﬁlms in the 80s. Every department’s commitment to craft shined through. Right from using chroma screens and practical eﬀects for backgrounds, to shooting in 4:3, to adding ﬁlm grain to mimic 16mm ﬁlm cameras, to even using the OG Mahabharat’s instrumentation to ﬁnd inspo for music, we committed to the bit. Last, but not the least, getting Harish Bhimani to become the voice of our ﬁlms was the cherry on the top!”

Conceptualised by Talented and executed by First December Films, the campaign features nine ﬁlms- starting with a brand piece, followed by shorties for diﬀerent gifting occasions, that you’ll see throughout the year.