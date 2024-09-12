iD Fresh captures promise of delivering freshness

Delhi: iD Fresh Food has announced the launch of its TVC campaign, aimed at embodying the premise of “a promise is a promise.”

Commenting on the new TVC, Rajat Diwaker, CEO India, iD Fresh Food, said, “Our new campaign reflects a timeless truth – that a promise made with love should always be kept. Through this video, we aim to showcase not only the quality and taste of our products but also the heartfelt connections they help to nurture. iD Fresh is about more than just food; it’s about maintaining traditions and creating moments of happiness. We understand that today’s consumers value the tradition of home-cooked meals, and with our batter, we’re making it convenient for them to enjoy that experience without compromise.”

Saritha Rajagopal, Creative Director, iD Fresh Food, added, “The essence of this campaign lies in the promise of delivering the same freshness and taste as a homemade meal. Consumers today seek products that replicate the authentic, homemade taste they love, and with iD Fresh, we’ve ensured that each batch of batter lives up to that expectation. We are excited to present this new TVC, which beautifully captures the nostalgia and joy of enjoying traditional idlis and dosas, made effortlessly with iD Fresh. It’s our way of celebrating the simple yet profound promises that bring families together and the trust our consumers have in us to consistently deliver quality and freshness.”

The latest campaign features a narrative where a grandmother is determined to keep her promise of preparing her well-loved idli and dosa batter from scratch for her beloved grandchildren. The video opens with her preparing to start the traditional process of soaking and grinding the rice and dal. However, her daughter steps in with iD Fresh’s ready-to-use batter, making it possible to enjoy the same homemade taste and quality.

The TVC is designed, conceptualised and produced by Saritha Rajagopal, Creative Director of iD Fresh Food.

https://youtu.be/a7HtiVfbokA