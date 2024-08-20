ICICI Lombard showcases ‘magic’ of its health insurance quite literally

Delhi: ICICI Lombard has launched an integrated media campaign for Elevate, their latest industry-first comprehensive health insurance product.

The campaign's core concept, "Bringing Magic to Life," uses the metaphor of magic to showcase the benefits offered by Elevate. The company believes that, enhanced by AI-enabled personalisation, these benefits are tailored to meet individual needs.

The campaign features a series of films starring a magician who demonstrates the features of Elevate through magical performances. Each film highlights an aspect of the policy: Infinite Claim Amount, Infinite Guaranteed Bonus, and Infinite Reset. The magician, adorned with a badge stating 'Powered by AI,' performs acts that mirror the benefits of Elevate.

In one film, an endless scarf represents an unlimited claim amount. Another shows flowers multiplying to illustrate the infinite bonus. The third depicts a classic magic trick of separating and rejoining body parts to demonstrate the infinite reset feature. Each performance concludes with the question, "Kabhi dekha hai aisa insurance?" (Have you ever seen insurance like this?).

Sheena Kapoor, Head of Marketing, Corporate Communications, and CSR at ICICI Lombard, said, "Our latest campaign, Elevate, isn't just about introducing a product; it's about transforming the landscape of health insurance. The campaign's core concept, 'Bringing Magic to Life,' allows us to showcase the infinite possibilities of Elevate—from Infinite Claim Amount to Infinite Guaranteed Bonus and Infinite Reset. And with a product that's so magical, what better way than a magician to explain the story and features. Through our campaign films, we bring this magic to life, redefining protection in a way that feels almost magical—powered by AI, yet grounded in reality. The overwhelming response to our campaign has exceeded our expectations, reaffirming our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in health insurance."

Saurabh Kulkarni and Mahesh Parab, Executive Creative Director at Ogilvy Mumbai, commented, “With an unbelievably good policy like this, we wanted to literally spell out the benefits. So we came up with a demo campaign to explain the almost magical features of the policy, using, well, magic.”

https://youtu.be/moAX3JTLcn0?si=IGPh0pbZf4qSVfRO



https://youtu.be/byURaF_wld4?si=QKJsg5-pbVZA5Idq



https://youtu.be/T6yCj_t25Ao?si=lk9x1TbF_1qu0WeS