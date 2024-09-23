ICC unveils official event song for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the official event song for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, titled ‘Whatever It Takes.’

The soundtrack is a collaboration between the all-girl pop group W.i.S.H., music director Mikey McCleary, composer Parth Parekh, and produced by Bay Music House. The single is now available for download and streaming on platforms worldwide.

The official music video was also launched alongside the soundtrack. It features highlight reels of moments in women’s cricket and the choreography portrays the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The song for the ninth edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup embraces a global pop sound.

ICC General Manager, Marketing and Communications, Claire Furlong said, “The ICC is committed to make the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 the best possible stage for world class players to shine. Women's cricket is firmly established on the global stage, and our vision is to further enhance its recognition with the launch of the official event song. This soundtrack is not only a prelude of the extraordinary talent that will be displayed on the field of play, but also the vehicle to inspiring a new generation of heroes to women’s cricket’s ever-growing, worldwide fanbase."

The matches are set to begin at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates, on October 3, 2024, where each of the 10 participating nations will do “Whatever It Takes” to lift the trophy at the conclusion of the Final at Dubai International Stadium on October 20.

W.i.S.H. shared their excitement at the launch of the song and said, "We are incredibly proud to share that as an all-girl group, we’ve created the official event song for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup! Cricket is a powerful force that unites people across our country and around the world, and it’s an honour to contribute to such a special occasion. As huge fans of Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana, we can’t wait for them to do the hook step from the music video and of course the other players from all the participating nations!”_

Speaking about the song, Music Director, Mikey McCleary said, “I feel we have captured the vibe and the energy of a T20 cricket world cup in this song and can't wait for cricket fans all over the world to listen to it.”