Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor feature in new PUMA India campaign for Palermo sneaker

New Delhi: PUMA India has released a new campaign film for its Palermo sneaker, bringing together Ibrahim Ali Khan and Shanaya Kapoor on screen for the first time. The film, which follows a cinematic style, aims to capture the spontaneity and resourcefulness of young people in India, portraying ordinary moments made extraordinary through creativity and improvisation.

The two-minute film showcases the actors in a series of scenes that reflect everyday youth culture — from upcycling clothing to improvising entertainment with limited resources. Scenes include Kapoor turning an old PUMA jacket into a new outfit, Khan hitchhiking to save money, and the group of friends converting a bedsheet into a rooftop screen for a movie night.

Describing the campaign, Ibrahim Ali Khan said, “The film is all heart, all hustle, and just so close to how I feel our generation rolls. PUMA has this unique way of turning everyday stories into something cool and real and it brought out that side of me too.”

Shanaya Kapoor also shared her experience: “What I love most about this film is how it keeps things real. It's not about perfection, it’s about personality. We had a blast bringing that mood to life, and it really felt like one big hangout. The Palermo fitted right in. It’s easy, effortless, and full of character, just like the moments we’ve captured.”

Rooted in the aesthetic of football terrace culture, the Palermo sneaker is known for its T-toe construction and gum sole. The film attempts to build on this legacy by connecting it with aspects of Indian youth culture — especially the sense of jugaad (improvisation) and community-driven creativity.

Shreya Sachdev, Director of Marketing at PUMA India, commented on the concept behind the campaign,“Celebrating the spirit of resourcefulness that India thrives on — finding joy in chaos and creativity, and ensuring that your circumstances don’t hold you back from living life to the fullest — is what PUMA Palermo is all about. This is why it continues to hold a special place in the hearts and wardrobes of India’s youth.”

The campaign follows a previous Palermo film released in 2024, which focused on youth culture in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Shillong. The latest film maintains a similar theme, highlighting the ways in which young people navigate daily life with ingenuity. While the message remains consistent — making the most out of limited resources — the visual style has been updated with new settings, creative hacks, and a more contemporary feel.

In addition to the film, this year will see new versions of the Palermo sneaker, including fresh colour options and a premium version with leather finishes and design upgrades.

Watch the campaign film: