Hyundai’s big festive push offers “Super Delight Days” across mediums

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) launched its festive brand campaign ‘Hyundai Super Delight Days’.

The campaign including a TVC went live across television and digital channels as the festivities kicked off on Thursday, the first day of Navratri.

Print, outdoor and other activations are part of the massive festive campaign by the South Korean carmaker.

The latest TVC for the campaign captures the thrill of exploring incredible offers and the joy of sharing those moments with loved ones.

With vibrant visuals of families visiting Hyundai showrooms, the TVC tries to portray how each purchase becomes a significant part of their festive celebrations.

This campaign offers its customers the benefit of up to Rs. 80,629/- on Hyundai VENUE, up to Rs 58,000/- on Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS, up to Rs 42,972/- on sporty-entry SUV Hyundai EXTER and up to Rs. 55,000/- on Hyundai i20 (t&c apply).

Speaking about the campaign, Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director & Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “This festive season, HMIL invites customers to embark on a journey filled with happiness, excitement, and cherished memories. We are thrilled to launch the Hyundai Super Delight Days campaign, a perfect way to engage with our customers during this festive season.

“The campaign reflects the deep-rooted emotional connections our customers share with their vehicles, especially during festivals when purchasing a new car is considered auspicious. With this campaign, we want to make every visit to our showroom an exciting and joyous experience. To make the celebrations even more delightful, we have introduced new models and variants and are offering exclusive festive benefits across our range of cars, helping customers drive home their favourite Hyundai,” Garg added.

HMIL said in a press statement that its vehicles come equipped with segment-defining safety, connectivity, comfort, convenience and technologically advanced features, offering a delightful ownership experience to customers.

HMIL’s extensive network, with 1,388 sales touchpoints and 1,580 service points across the country as of October 2024, is fully geared to delight customers with the timely deliveries of their favourite Hyundai cars during this auspicious period.

The TVC: