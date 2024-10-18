Hyundai showcases Exter and Nios with focus on boot space and fuel efficiency in new ad

New Delhi: Hyundai Motors India, has introduced a new campaign to promote its dual-cylinder CNG technology - “Space Bhi. Mileage Bhi.”

The brand campaign, which features the recently launched Exter and Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo has been conceptualised to highlight the convenience of Hy-CNG Duo technology with the benefits of expansive boot space and great fuel efficiency.

The Exter & Grand i10 NIOS Hy-CNG Duo are powered by 1.2l Bi-Fuel (Petrol with CNG) engine paired with 5 Speed Manual Transmission delivering a mileage of 27.1 km/kg and 26.9 km/kg respectively (ARAI Tested). The vehicles come equipped with a company fitted CNG system which is strategically placed under the luggage board, bringing out the practical usage of the boot space.

The TVC exemplifies the storyline, with a common central character who encapsulates the spirit and features of EXTER Hy-CNG Duo in a convincing yet entertaining manner. With a simple context of a marriage in an Indian family, the TVC further highlights how carrying luggage is made easy with the help of massive boot space in the EXTER Hy-CNG Duo along with its fuel efficiency. The campaign truly delivers the key messaging of “Space Bhi. Mileage Bhi.” ensuring a lasting impression on viewers.

This multi-channel campaign will be promoted across digital, and social media channels, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. Designed to boost website visits and video views, the campaign will utilise programmatic platforms to reach in-market auto enthusiasts, family-focused individuals, and travel affinity audiences.

The campaign invites the audience into a world showcasing Hy-CNG Duo’s practicality and how its USPs resolve issues and biases that are usually accompanied with CNG vehicles.

The TVC: