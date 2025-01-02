Hyundai Motor India unveils TVC promoting Creta's EV version

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India revealed the Hyundai CRETA Electric.

The Hyundai CRETA Electric is revealed with a TVC, “India is now Ready; Electric is now CRETA”, which highlights India’s readiness for electric mobility and focuses on the question “Why Now?”.

Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India, said, “The Hyundai CRETA Electric marks a significant milestone for HMIL as our first localised electric SUV. Hyundai Motor Company has established itself as a pioneer in EV innovation with revolutionary and award-winning EVs like IONIQ, and the Hyundai CRETA Electric is no different. Continuing the strong legacy of the CRETA brand, the Hyundai CRETA Electric combines design, technology, and exceptional safety to inspire confidence in electric vehicles among Indian customers. With the addition of this electric powertrain, we now have a CRETA for everyone. We are confident that the Hyundai CRETA Electric will set a new standard in quality for electric SUVs in India and will redefine the success of EVs in the country.”

The TVC: