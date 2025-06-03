Hyundai India rolls out multi-lingual campaign with brand ambassador Pankaj Tripathi

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) launched a new campaign titled ‘Listen to your Dil or the Deals. You will bring home a Hyundai, featuring its newly onboarded brand ambassador and acclaimed actor, Pankaj Tripathi.

The campaign film presents a witty and lighthearted exchange between Pankaj Tripathi and his neighbours, where he humorously showcases features in his Hyundai EXTER, all while asking if his neighbour’s car has those features or if he at least managed to grab the best deals on their new car.

The campaign aims to reinforce that when it comes to amazing deals or choosing what your heart truly desires, Hyundai stands out as the natural choice.

The 360-degree campaign will run across TV, print, digital, and radio platforms, ensuring extensive reach and engagement with audiences across India.

To resonate deeply with regional audiences, the TVC is presented in seven regional languages: Gujrati, Marathi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu.

Virat Khullar, Vertical Head, Marketing, HMIL, said, “Listen to your Dil or the Deals. You will bring home a Hyundai! is more than just a campaign, it’s a celebration of HMIL’s long-standing promise to deliver feature-rich and trustworthy vehicles with exceptional value and ownership experience. Launching the campaign at this point is a strategic decision as car purchase is often a long and thoughtful journey, and by launching the campaign well ahead of the festive season, we aim to secure early mindshare, influence intent and embed Hyundai in consumers’ consideration set. With Pankaj Tripathi’s natural charm and credibility, we’ve created a campaign that not only entertains but also reinforces the confidence customers place in the Hyundai brand. It perfectly reflects our commitment to staying connected with our customers through every mile of their journey.”

The campaign video: