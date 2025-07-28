HUL’s Vim announces floor cleaner offer in recognition of India’s cleanest cities

New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever’s Vim has introduced a city-specific initiative linked to the results of Swachh Survekshan 2024–25, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ national cleanliness survey. Residents of top-ranking cities, including Indore, Surat and Navi Mumbai, will receive an exclusive offer on Vim’s floor cleaner range.

The campaign recognises the cities awarded in the tenth edition of Swachh Survekshan, which has grown to become a key benchmark in India’s urban hygiene and sanitation landscape. Alongside the highest-ranking cities in the Super Swachh League, other recognised locations include Ahmedabad, Bhopal and Lucknow, with Prayagraj receiving special mention for its sanitation efforts during the Mahakumbh.

According to the company, the offer acknowledges citizens’ contributions to urban cleanliness. The Vim floor cleaner featured in the promotion contains biodegradable polymer technology and probiotic actives, positioned as part of a broader effort to encourage home hygiene and collective responsibility.

Srinandan Sundaram, General Manager, Home Care, Hindustan Unilever, said, “Cleanliness has long been woven into the fabric of our culture, and Vim proudly stands by this enduring value. Along these lines, Vim has recently gone beyond dishwash and launched Vim Ultrapro Floor Cleaner range with patented biodegradable polymer technology + probiotic actives, which offers deep cleaning and enhanced performance.

This campaign reflects our conviction that the path to cleaner cities starts from building the culture of cleanliness & we are celebrating the people from the winning cities for exhibiting the same. By echoing the spirit of Swachh Survekshan, we hope to inspire citizens to embrace cleanliness as a daily habit, and as a shared responsibility that strengthens our communities.”

As part of the rollout, the brand is using a combination of outdoor media, local radio, and hyperlocal digital content in selected cities to engage residents and draw attention to the Swachh Survekshan recognitions.