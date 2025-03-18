HUL uses ASMR to promote its foray into herbal tea category with Pukka

New Delhi: Pukka, the herbal infusion brand, has recently been launched in India by Unilever.

The brand launched its new campaign, "Self Care in a Cup” by unveiling “the most calming film on the internet," inspiring individuals to relax, unwind, and experience self-care.

This immersive experience, paired with Pukka’s specially curated three herbal infusions, invites consumers to take time out for their daily wellness needs. As HUL’s entry into the herbal tea category, Pukka is poised to lead a growing wellness movement in India.

At the heart of the campaign, "Self Care in a Cup” is a visually captivating, aesthetic ASMR-inspired film designed to soothe the senses.

Created by Lowe Lintas, the film brings this vision to life, transporting viewers through calming nature-inspired imagery, rhythmic sounds, and a gentle narrative that fosters relaxation. By merging audio-visual therapy with the natural benefits of herbal infusions, Pukka creates a unique pathway to self-care.

The campaign video:

Ishtpreet Singh, Beverages India Head, Unilever, commented, "With Pukka, we are committed to bringing the power of herbal wellness to every home. Our world’s most calming film is more than just a visual retreat. It is an invitation for India to sip mindfully, embrace self-care, and build healthier relaxation rituals. With our infusions, we aim to transform the way people unwind, sleep, and recharge."