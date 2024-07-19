HSBC Mutual Fund urges investors ‘Apne #SlPKoDoPromotion’

Delhi: HSBC Mutual Fund has unveiled Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion, a digital campaign to create awareness and educate investors about SIP Top-up and the role it plays in their long-term wealth creation.

The campaign is a series of three short films of 30 seconds each, with an aim to encourage investors to embrace the concept of giving their money a promotion by opting for a Top-Up facility on their Systematic Investment Plans (SlPs).

Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion aims to encourage investors to consider investing in a Sip Top-up, to align it with their evolving goals, lifestyle, expenses, dreams, etc.

Commenting on the launch, Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, HSBC Mutual Fund, said, “SIPs are becoming the go-to tool for retail investors to achieve their financial goals. Through our Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion campaign, we want to emphasise on the power of compounding that an SIP Top-up brings in, aiding in building long-term wealth. We want our investors to know that a Top-up can empower them to boost their investments at par with their current income levels and hence be in control of their financial future.”

Commenting on the campaign, Sandeep Sreekumar, Vice-President at BornHi Digital, said, “Industry Data shows that there are over 484.6 million people in India have SIPs as of March 31, 2024, but only 0.50% (roughly 240,000 SIPs), utilize the powerful Top-U p feature. This data insight ignited the sparI‹ for this campaign. We believe Apne #SIPKoDoPromotion can reshape the narrative around financial responsibility and investing by educating investors about maximizing their SIP potential through SIP Top-U p.”



The first film features a couple visiting an orphanage and realising that they are being interviewed by a kid. The serious faced I‹id questions them on income, promotion, etc. when questioned on the promotion of their wealth, they are left clueless and are sent away.

The second film opens to a meeting between families of a prospective bride and groom. The prospective groom is left speechless when being questioned on the promotion of his money, leaving the bride‘s family leaving disappointed.

The third film shows a family seeI‹ing a cook. The twist is Chotu (the cooI‹) is interviewing the family. While there are proud and happy answers to questions on the house, salary, increments, etc., none of them have an answer to promotion of their wealth. Chotu leaves, rejecting them.