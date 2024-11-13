HSBC Mutual Fund highlights the importance of early financial planning in new ad film

New Delhi: On the occasion of Children’s Day, HSBC Mutual Fund has unveiled “Naye Nazariye Ki Udaan," a digital film that aims to raise awareness about the significance of early financial planning and the role of mutual funds in securing a brighter future for children.

Conceptualised and produced by TheSmallBigIdea, the film is an initiative to educate young parents about systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds. It highlights the importance of starting early and staying invested to achieve long-term financial goals. The film emphasises how mutual funds can be a powerful tool to build a strong financial foundation for children, thereby enabling them to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

This ad film captures a whimsical father-child duo as they challenge Sherlock Holmes to find misplaced keys. Through dynamic visuals and witty dialogue, it showcases children’s creativity and problem-solving skills. The narrative effortlessly links playful imagination to the importance of securing the future, paralleling the role of mutual funds. The voiceover reinforces this connection, fostering an emotional bond with families and highlighting the value of nurturing imagination.

The film will run across all digital and social media platforms. HSBC Mutual fund will engage with investors via display ads and social media platforms including Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube., etc.

Kailash Kulkarni, CEO HSBC Mutual Fund, said, “With thoughtful planning, parents can create a strong financial foundation to help secure their child’s aspirations and future. Through the quirky narrative in our Naye Nazariye Ki Udaan film, we wish to reinforce the importance of early investments through an SIP and urge young parents to take this critical step forward to make their child’s dreams into reality.”

Manish Solanki, COO and Co-Founder, TheSmallBigIdea, said, “Children, with their unfiltered imagination, see the world through a lens of endless possibilities. Our goal was to capture this unique perspective and weave it into a narrative that resonates with parents and highlights the transformative power of early investment. By emphasizing the long-term benefits of SIPs, the film will inspire people to take charge of their financial future and secure a brighter tomorrow for their loved ones.”

The ad: