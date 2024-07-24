HSBC and Priyanka Chopra Jonas aim to foster a sense of belonging among Indian expats

New Delhi: HSBC has unveiled a new campaign featuring Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The campaign ‘meal with a movie star’ aims to bridge the geographical gap that separates Indian expats from their roots through an unforgettable taste of home.

This social experiment campaign, set in a Michelin-star restaurant, surprises three Indian expat couples with a special appearance from Chopra. This campaign aims to connect with NRI's moving abroad for work, or who have already arrived in their new home abroad by showing them we understand the emotional challenges they encounter through their journey and reminding them of the power of authentic food from home to help them stay connected to their roots.

Commenting on HSBC’s new campaign, Sandeep Batra, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India, said, “Our campaign celebrates the unique journey of Indians moving to another country. Just as familiar flavours can create a sense of home anywhere in the world, HSBC's unrivalled international proposition – including digital onboarding, overseas education, access to global wealth solutions and our “Beyond Banking” partners and network – are designed to ease the transition for those embarking on global opportunities. We understand that moving abroad is more than just a change of address—it's a life-changing transition. This is why we're committed to being more than just a bank; we're a trusted partner in our customers' global journeys.”

The film opens with a conversation between Chopra and two-Michelin-Star Executive Chef, Sid Ahuja, who reveals how food can evoke memories and strong emotions.

Together, Chopra and Chef Sid explore how familiar flavours can be a much-needed home comfort in unfamiliar places and lands. Wanting to share this experience with three couples who have recently relocated overseas, Chopra and Chef Sid craft a menu featuring Punjabi, Bengali, and North-Eastern cuisines.

Stephanie Ng, Global Head of Marketing, Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC, said, “At HSBC, we're not just helping our customers navigate new financial and geographical landscapes—we're helping them feel at home wherever they go. Our international proposition extends beyond conventional banking; HSBC is key in supporting and enabling expats, international students and investors to move, study and invest abroad. Our long-term planning tools, cross-border banking solutions, and global assistance take care of our customers’ finances, turning uncertainty into opportunity, so they can make the most of their international journey.”