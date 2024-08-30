Hrithik Roshan unveils DB Siggnature's cardamom seeds

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has unveiled DB Siggnature’s latest offering: Gold and Silver Cardamom Seeds by the Dilbagh Group. The product was introduced to the public through a 75-second commercial.

The new ad aims to encapsulate the essence of premium quality cardamom seeds.

It features Hrithik piloting a fighter jet while a female co-star travels in a private jet.

The advertisement presents scenes where horses gallop across lush landscapes, sleek luxury cars glide through pristine roads, and fighter jets soar through the sky, eventually leading to the exclusivity of a private jet.