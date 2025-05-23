How Talented gave Schweppes a swag overhaul with Jazzy B and Blinkit

New Delhi: In its most high-voltage collaboration of the year, Talented has crafted a genre-bending campaign for Schweppes, Coca-Cola Company’s premium mixer brand, in partnership with quick-commerce platform Blinkit. The campaign positions Schweppes as a 10-minute away party essential, delivered on demand to amp up any social setting.

Titled “It’s Not a Mixer, It’s a Mood,” the campaign swaps mellow vibes for full-on Punjabi swagger with a spirited reinterpretation of Jazzy B’s iconic track “Jinne Mera Dil Luteya.” The film opens in a flat, jazz-soaked party—until Schweppes arrives via Blinkit, flipping the scene into a high-energy celebration with Jazzy B himself taking over.

Conceptualised by Talented and directed by Nitin Menon of First December Films, the film is the centrepiece of a 360-degree rollout across digital, social, and commerce-first platforms. It captures the brand’s mission to inject spontaneity and swagger into everyday moments.

“Schweppes has always been about elevating social moments with style and a wink of the unexpected,” said Ankita Mahna, Senior Director, Marketing – Emerging Categories, The Coca-Cola Company. “By partnering with Blinkit, we’re making Schweppes just 10 minutes away from any plan. And with Jazzy B, we’re remixing a cultural anthem in a way that reflects how our consumers remix their own lives—with flair and fun.”

The creative duo behind the campaign, Aarushi Periwal and Sanket Audhi of Talented, added, “That switch from smooth jazz to full-throttle Punjabi fire mirrors exactly what happens when Schweppes enters any room. It’s the moment when the ordinary crumbles and the real party begins.”

The campaign, live now, positions Schweppes not just as a mixer but as a catalyst for unforgettable moments—available instantly via Blinkit. In a crowded party market, Talented’s latest proves that sometimes, all it takes is a drop of fizz and a blast of bass to switch the scene.

The film: