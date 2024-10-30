Honda Two Wheelers India shines light on responsible riding in new campaign

New Delhi: Honda Two Wheelers India has launched a campaign aimed at transforming Diwali's symbolism of light into a message about responsible riding.

The brand's new film, ‘Let Light Move You’, takes an approach where it transforms Diwali's symbolism of light into a message about responsible riding by urging viewers to use headlights and indicators correctly to help everyone get to their destination safely.

It seeks to emphasise the importance of being a guiding light in the streets.

The campaign film: