0

Advertisment
Ad Craft

Honda Two Wheelers India shines light on responsible riding in new campaign

The brand's new film, ‘Let Light Move You’, takes an approach where it transforms Diwali's symbolism of light into a message about responsible riding

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
Honda-PR-Image
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

New Delhi: Honda Two Wheelers India has launched a campaign aimed at transforming Diwali's symbolism of light into a message about responsible riding.

The brand's new film, ‘Let Light Move You’, takes an approach where it transforms Diwali's symbolism of light into a message about responsible riding by urging viewers to use headlights and indicators correctly to help everyone get to their destination safely.

It seeks to emphasise the importance of being a guiding light in the streets. 

The campaign film:

ad film Diwali two-wheelers Honda
Advertisment
 