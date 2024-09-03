Honda Cars India celebrates festival diversity of India with ‘Great Honda Fest’

Delhi: Honda Cars India (HCIL) marked the beginning of the festive season with the launch of its multi-media campaign for ‘The Great Honda Fest.’

This campaign aims to be a tribute to the festivals celebrated across India. The brand film showcases how Honda vehicles become a part of these joyful moments, embracing the traditions, rituals, and happiness that define each festivity.

Commenting on the promotion campaign, Kunal Behl, Vice-President, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India, said, "Festivals bring joy and unity, and with the 'Great Honda Fest' campaign, we aim to celebrate this spirit. At Honda, we drive not just cars, but the happiness and togetherness of communities. Adding to the cheer of the campaign. HCIL has introduced a special festive price for the 'S' variant of the Honda Amaze, available in both MT and CVT. This offer is designed to enhance affordability in markets where demand for these variants is growing. By making the Amaze more accessible, we hope to meet our customers' evolving needs while delivering the reliability and driving experience Honda is known for."