Home Credit India celebrates #ShaandaarDiwali with easy financial solutions

Delhi: Home Credit India unveiled its new festive campaign - #ShaandaarDiwali under the brand thought of #ZindagiHit!.

The brand campaign highlights the ease and convenience of Home Credit India's financial solutions.

The #ShaandaarDiwali campaign takes a light-hearted approach to Diwali celebrations, featuring Mr. and Mrs. Sharma as they prepare for the festival with their children. The AV opens with neighbourhood aunties heading toward the Sharma’s home, admiring and complimenting each other's jewellery while making snide remarks about the Sharma household’s outdated appliances. Once they reach the household premise, they are impressed with the decorations but continue looking down at the Sharma’s by making comments like “decoration par itna paisa kharach karne se acha naya fridge le lete” [Instead of spending so much on the decoration, you could have bought a new fridge].

However, when the aunties step inside the household, they are surprised as they are greeted by the sight of many brand-new and gleaming appliances. Looking at their startled faces, Mr. Sharma, grinning with delight, reveals that he has discovered Home Credit India.

Through a series of engaging conversations, the campaign humorously depicts how Home Credit India's financial solutions leave customers gleaming with pride and their critics shocked - enabling them to have “Shaandaar” festivities with their simple, accessible, and customer-friendly features. The campaign also beautifully captures the essence of upgrading one’s lifestyle with Home Credit India’s convenient financing options.

Speaking on the new Diwali campaign, Ashish Tiwari, Chief Marketing Officer, Home Credit India, said, “The #ShaandaarDiwali campaign exemplifies how Home Credit empowers individuals to elevate their standard of living and add deeper meaning to their celebrations. We have been helping families across India for more than a decade now, turning their dreams into reality with our easy EMIs and leaving no room for uncertainty or criticism. We take great pride in being the trusted partner of our customers and strive to make each festival grander and more memorable thus making their #ZindagiHit.”