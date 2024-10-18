Home Centre launches campaign to celebrate emotions of gifting

New Delhi: Home Centre, an Indian home retailer, launched its latest Diwali collection with the digital campaign, "Speaking Gifts by Home Centre”.

The campaign underscores how gifting is not only about materialistic presents but can also serve as a powerful expression of emotions. The campaign’s tagline, "This Diwali Unwrap Emotions with Speaking Gifts by Home Centre”, embodies this idea.

It also showcases the latest Home Centre Diwali Collection, comprising a range of products for gifting, hosting, cooking and decorating.

Shikha S Mazumdar, Head of Marketing and VM, Home Centre India, said, “Speaking Gifts campaign is inspired by the warmth & celebratory spirit of the festive season. Capturing how gifts are an integral part of the festivities and relationships, the campaign soulfully captures the delight that both recipient and presenter experience with thoughtful gifting. As we unveil our festive gifting range, we hope everyone finds inspiration and just the perfect gift for their loved ones.”

The campaign is launched as a digital-first campaign with visibility across all key social media platforms and will be seen across all leading malls, out-of-home (OOH) locations, Home Centre stores and print media.

The campaign film: