HMD debuts inaugural film with Sanya Malhotra and Jimmy Shergill

Delhi: HMD, which stands for Human Mobile Devices, launched their first ever brand campaign in collaboration with AndAnd Brand Partners in India, featuring Sanya Malhotra and Jimmy Shergill introducing their inaugural product lineup, the HMD Crest smartphone and the feature phones HMD 105 and 110, respectively.

“Successfully launching our first products, the HMD Crest 5G smartphones along with the feature phones HMD 105 and HMD 110, marks our intent to dig deep for the long haul in the competitive Indian market," said Tathagat Jena, CMO and Online Sales head of HMD India. "We are a young-at-heart, style-forward, lifestyle brand, which hopes to connect with the trendy young consumers of India by breaking the mould of ‘over-the-top tech talk and let consumers enjoy our brand speak at all times.”

Rajesh Minocha from AndAnd Brand Partners, the agency handling HMD’s mandate, added, “To bring a brand to life is way bigger than bring a script to screen. The task cut out for us was to create a great first impression for brand HMD. It comes in with its own values in an industry that is immensely cluttered. The campaigns and launches reflect how the brand enhances human capabilities through tech, without becoming overwhelming. So, it is not one campaign on a specific product line, what we have put together is an entire eco-system of creative assets for a new brand.”

Malhotra has recently been appointed as the brand ambassador with HMD India for its entire smartphone range, starting with the HMD Crest series. The video campaign features Malhotra taking selfies while showing off her breezy dance steps with easy gestures on the HMD Crest.

In a parallel world, Shergill plays Jimmy Bhaiya to his butler Manohar in a campaign bringing to life the feature phones, which include the "Phone Talker" feature and the digital payments enabled by UPI both by SMS and scan and pay.