Himalaya Wellness brings friendship into focus with ‘Won’t Let You Fall’

New Delhi: Himalaya Wellness has introduced a new campaign for its Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo, centred on Bhringaraja, a herb traditionally associated with hair nourishment and popularly referred to as the “King of Hair”.

Developed under the line “Won’t Let You Fall”, the campaign connects hair fall anxiety with the metaphor of personal reassurance. The film depicts two young friends spending time together on a swing, where one expresses a fear of falling, and the other offers comforting words. The interaction is framed to reflect the dependable nature of the product’s claimed benefits.

Commenting on the concept, Ragini Hariharan, Marketing Director, Beauty & Personal Care, Himalaya Wellness Company, said, “As a brand that champions nature-backed solutions, our new Bhringaraja campaign builds on the equity we hold in offering trusted, natural solutions for hair. Known for its strengthening and nourishing properties, Bhringaraja brings the best of Nature into modern beauty conversations. This campaign is not just about reducing hair fall; it’s about celebrating the bond between friends who trust each other, just as they trust Himalaya’s Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo to care for their hair.”

Naveen Raman, Executive VP & South Head, 82.5 Communications, added, “The insight we worked with was simple yet powerful, infallible friendship. Our narrative is around that unwavering friend who never lets you fall, especially when it comes to your hair fall concerns. The campaign blends this emotional truth with the beauty and purity of nature values that have always been at the heart of the Himalaya brand world.”

The television commercial will be broadcast across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, with a nationwide release through digital platforms. The rollout also includes influencer partnerships and high-reach digital content to broaden visibility across key consumer segments.

Watch the campaign film: